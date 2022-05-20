Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-1% yr/yr to $18.47-18.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.92 billion.Kohl’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.45-$6.85 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.08.

Kohl’s stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,846,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,018. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $201,401,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kohl’s by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 89,284 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $11,078,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 258.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

