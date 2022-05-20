Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.00

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 68390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.
In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,459,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 59,832 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (NYSE:KNX)
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
