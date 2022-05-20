KeyCorp Trims Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Target Price to $25.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLBE. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.89.
Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $83.77.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
