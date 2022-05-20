Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) will report $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.44 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $13.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.64 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $14.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,258,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,516. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

