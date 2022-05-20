Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

