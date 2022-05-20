Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) will announce $36.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.14 million and the lowest is $34.26 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $22.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $164.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.92 million to $182.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $193.85 million, with estimates ranging from $162.36 million to $238.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 2,253,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,749. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $448.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

