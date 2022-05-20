KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Director Michael T. Kestner Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) Director Michael T. Kestner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,553.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KAR opened at $14.64 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CJS Securities upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

