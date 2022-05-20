Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KNNNF opened at $25.55 on Monday. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.
About Kainos Group
