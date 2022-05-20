Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNNNF opened at $25.55 on Monday. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

About Kainos Group (Get Rating)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

