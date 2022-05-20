JUST (JST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $292.63 Million

JUST (JST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last week, JUST has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. JUST has a market cap of $292.63 million and $106.47 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.26 or 0.00835640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00510415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033058 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,779.65 or 1.71525671 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008657 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

