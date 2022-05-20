JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 686 ($8.46) and last traded at GBX 698 ($8.60). Approximately 78,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 394,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 725 ($8.94).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JTC shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.23) price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 945 ($11.65) price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 34.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 779.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 807.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.60. JTC’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other JTC news, insider Wendy Holley bought 13,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 760 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £99,468.80 ($122,619.33).

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

