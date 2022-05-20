JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Target Price to $50.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KSS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Kohl’s to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.08.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS opened at $45.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 7.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 91.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 23.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.