JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.14) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kingfisher to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 355 ($4.38) to GBX 335 ($4.13) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.56) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.56) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 339 ($4.18).

Shares of LON KGF opened at GBX 245.20 ($3.02) on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 235.20 ($2.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.67 ($4.80). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 260.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 302.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Jeff Carr acquired 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($673,076.92).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

