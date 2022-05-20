JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,981 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $184,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

In related news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

