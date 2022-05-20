JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $118.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $115.37 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 670,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,343,000 after acquiring an additional 152,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $4,832,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 35,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 173,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,592,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

