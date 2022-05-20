JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,597,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 671,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $159,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,945,000 after purchasing an additional 90,310 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WRK opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

