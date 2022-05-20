JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 892,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $172,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 33.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after buying an additional 70,679 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 40.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Hershey by 8.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 6.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $205.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.67. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,591 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

