Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,025.19

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,025.19 ($24.97) and traded as high as GBX 2,363 ($29.13). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 2,336 ($28.80), with a volume of 1,329,536 shares.

JMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($26.01) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 2,550 ($31.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,300 ($28.35).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,010.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,022.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($28.96) per share, for a total transaction of £352.35 ($434.36).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

