John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $35,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $33,876.00.

JBT stock opened at $115.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $546,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $345,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 167,866 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 68.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on JBT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

