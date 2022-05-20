Jo Natauri Sells 90,427 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FLYW opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLYW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.