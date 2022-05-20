JMP Securities Trims Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Target Price to $41.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -22.23. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $83.77.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.