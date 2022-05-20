JMP Securities Trims Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Target Price to $41.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.89.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -22.23. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $83.77.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
