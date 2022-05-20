Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €255.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($281.25) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($270.83) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €265.00 ($276.04) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($265.63) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €194.80 ($202.92) on Tuesday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($215.42). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €211.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €210.73.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

