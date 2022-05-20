JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. JD.com has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.