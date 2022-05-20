Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. 105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Japan Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JPHLF)

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

