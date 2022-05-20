Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

JWLLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.75 to C$40.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

JWLLF stock remained flat at $$25.94 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.