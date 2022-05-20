Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Isoray shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 210,503 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Isoray alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Isoray by 6,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Isoray by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Isoray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Isoray by 3,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Isoray during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.