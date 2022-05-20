iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 66,647 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 58,592 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 97,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 83,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 203,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.40. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

