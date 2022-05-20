iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Lowered by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $108.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.36. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $105.27 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

