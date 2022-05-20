iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $391.10. 7,165,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,046,558. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $386.78 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

