iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $210.75

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $210.75 and last traded at $210.79, with a volume of 54444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $214.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,026,000 after acquiring an additional 814,239 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

