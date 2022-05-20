iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,165 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 535.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

HYG stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 53,828,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,773,066. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

