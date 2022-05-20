iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.60 and last traded at $67.86. 745,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 168,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.69.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.