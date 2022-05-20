iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $93.58

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.58 and last traded at $93.82, with a volume of 1150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average of $110.48.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYY. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,995,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,808,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,545 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,063.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,056 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.