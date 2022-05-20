iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter.

HDV traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.11. 4,501,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,540. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.91.

