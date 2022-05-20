iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.22 and last traded at $83.17. Approximately 4,523,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 5,586,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.52.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.