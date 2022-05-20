iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,437,000 after purchasing an additional 877,742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,281,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,739.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 299,815 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 670,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,454,000 after purchasing an additional 298,417 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.59 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.65 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.16.

