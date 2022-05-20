IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IPG Photonics reported strong first-quarter results with both earnings and revenues increasing year over year. Its results benefited from accelerated growth in welding, marking and 3D printing in North America, Europe and Japan. Strong demand for AMB lasers is driving IPG’s growth, particularly from electric vehicle battery manufacturers. IPG Photonics is grappling with increasing lead time for certain components. Rising inflation is escalating input costs, which is a major headwind. Demand for advanced applications in the telecom industry and solar cell manufacturing dwindled due to steep costs. Dependency on a few customers and a significant China exposure are persistently affecting the company. The weak China market shrank demand for CW lasers. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

IPGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.78.

IPGP stock opened at $98.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 40.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,186,000 after purchasing an additional 933,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

