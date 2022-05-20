IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Benchmark

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. IonQ has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $35.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

In other IonQ news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,517,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,256,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,800,000. Acme LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,636,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ (Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

