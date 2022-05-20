Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $13.00. 1,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 189,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $26,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

