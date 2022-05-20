Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) Trading Down 0.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU – Get Rating) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.05 and last traded at $59.05. Approximately 755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average is $64.36.

