Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.8% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 142,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,149,000 after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,341,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 26,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.19. 2,515,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,081. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.61 and a 200 day moving average of $155.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.