Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,306 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $30,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,659,000 after acquiring an additional 370,543 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,805,000 after acquiring an additional 263,222 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,660,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,560,000 after acquiring an additional 241,641 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.17. 68,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,081. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

