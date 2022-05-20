Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMFL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 906.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $226,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $516,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period.

