InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) Announces Earnings Results

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $27.29 million during the quarter. InterCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.38%.

Shares of INCR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,441. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. InterCure has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $310.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get InterCure alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterCure in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in InterCure in the third quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in InterCure by 9,567.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in InterCure in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in InterCure in the first quarter worth $152,000. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in production of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also offers pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.