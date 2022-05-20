Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Shares Down 5.8%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 93,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 131,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Company Profile (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

