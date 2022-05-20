Insider Selling: Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) SVP Sells $183,612.00 in Stock

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $17.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.33.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

