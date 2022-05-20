Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO Sells 37,284 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $284,104.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,377. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William John Bush also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stem alerts:

On Tuesday, May 10th, William John Bush sold 2,080 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $15,225.60.

STEM stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 26.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stem by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,405,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stem by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,792 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stem by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,182,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,005 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.