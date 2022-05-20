Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Chairman Sells $129,211.20 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $173,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $21.11 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Radian Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after buying an additional 332,203 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Radian Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 114,967 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Radian Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

