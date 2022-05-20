Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Sells $22,559.46 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 1,463 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $22,559.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,895.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTON opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 28.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,713,000 after purchasing an additional 235,963 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

