Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Insider Sells 325 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) insider Hanlin Gao sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $17,348.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 855,737 shares in the company, valued at $45,679,241.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

