Insider Selling: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FBP opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 118.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 330,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 179,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $15,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 118,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

